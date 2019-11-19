Southern Vectis introduce price rises on multi-day tickets

This week Southern Vectis have raised prices for bus travel on the Isle of Wight.

Multi-day, Freedom and Advance fares have increased. The daily cost of an Adult 30-day Multi-day Bundle has changed from £3.45 to £3.70 a day, costing a total £111 for the 30 day fare. That’s an equivalent increase of £90 per annum.

The 7-day freedom pass has been increased to £27 on paper and the Key – That’s an equivalent increase of £100 per annum.

However, Southern Vectis say you can still buy for £25 via the mobile app.

Single fares and the 24-hour Rover tickets remain unchanged.

Full details of the ticket prices can be found on the Website.

Southern Vectis: Small changes will have minimal impact on customers

Nikki Honer, Southern Vectis head of communications, told OnTheWight,

“We think very carefully before making changes to ticket prices, and we introduce them very rarely. We do have to consider the cost of running our services across the Island when deciding on fare prices. “In this instance, the majority of increases are for our multi day tickets – which were introduced originally at offer prices. They are still significantly cheaper than they would be if people bought tickets individually, and they offer excellent value-for-money. We are confident these small changes will have minimal impact on our customers. “For some fares, this is only our second rise in ten years – and our ticket prices still compare very favourably with others across the country.”

Image: The Money Range under CC BY 2.0