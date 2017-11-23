Southern Vectis parent company named UK Bus Operator of the Year

Paula shares this latest news on behalf of Southern Vectis. Ed

Go South Coast has scooped major accolades in the highly-regarded UK Bus Awards.

Praised for its excellent customer service, innovative use of technology, and for the high quality training and development it offers employees, the bus firm – which operates Southern Vectis, Thamesdown Transport, Bluestar, Salisbury Reds Morebus and Damory – has been named both Top Shire Operator and the top award – UK Bus Operator of the Year.

The announcement follows success for Go South Coast in the recent RouteOne bus awards – where it was named Large Bus Company of the Year.

Managing director, Andrew Wickham, said,

“This is wonderful recognition of our team here at Go South Coast. “Our focus, always, is on providing our customers with a high quality and reliable bus service. “Giving visitors to the region the opportunity to leave their cars at home and simply enjoy the array of delights on offer here, is also high on our list of priorities. We provide an array of innovative on-board facilities – like free WiFi, USB charging points and contactless ticket payments – to ensure our buses are both comfortable and convenient.”

Andrew added,

“We won’t be resting on our laurels though. Go South Coast is fortunate to have a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals – and every one of them is motivated to further enhancing the services we offer here. “I’d like to congratulate all those who have contributed to an incredibly successful year. A massive thank you to my 1,900 colleagues. They made these wins possible.”

The UK Bus Awards scheme was founded in 1996. It was designed to develop further the Bus Good Practice Awards – which were set up by the Association of Metropolitan Authorities in 1991.

Image: © The Bus Industry Awards Limited 2017