Wrens make special visit to Isle of Wight in run-up to Armistice Day

Southern Vectis teamed up with Hovertravel to welcome a group from the Association of Wrens to the Island for a poppy event in the run-up to Armistice Day.
The bus operator met the visitors and provided onward travel, allowing the Wrens to be the first to lay poppies at monuments across the Isle of Wight.
The Association of Wrens
Formed in 1920, the Association of Wrens (Women of the Royal Naval Services) is still relevant today – providing an opportunity for those who wish to keep in touch with friends and colleagues from service days.
More than 5,500 women members from both the UK and overseas share a unique camaraderie, based on their determination that the spirit of the service is kept alive.
Delighted to provide transport
Southern Vectis general manager, Richard Tyldsley, said,
“We were delighted to provide transport for these very special visitors, to help them pay their respects at the Island’s war memorials.
“They travelled in style on our newest bus, and we were honoured to accept an extra large poppy from them, which we are now proudly displaying on the front of the vehicle.
“I know our driver was honoured to drive our extraordinary passengers as they completed their journey here, and I hope they experienced a thoroughly memorable day.”
