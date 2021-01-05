Southern Vectis update customers following national lockdown announcement

Buses will continue to run at normal levels across the Isle of Wight, despite the Government’s latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Southern Vectis has been operating a full service timetable for several months, and current plans are to continue providing transport for all those who need to travel across the Island.

If you need to use public transport, you should follow the safer travel guidance.

Wickham: Relying on us to get them to work

Southern Vectis managing director, Andrew Wickham, said,

“We know many of those living and working within our community – whether they are NHS, supermarket staff, carers or other keyworkers – are still relying on us to get them to work. “So, just as we have done during previous lockdown measures, we will continue to serve them by operating a full bus service here on the Isle of Wight.”

He added,

“The special measures we introduced months ago are designed to ensure that public transport is still one of the safest places to be. “Our team makes sure every bus is cleaned regularly with anti-viral wipes, and there are on-board hand sanitisers for our customers to use. We ask those travelling with us to continue wearing face coverings, unless they are exempt.”

Staff thanked

Mr Wickham went on to say,

“These are challenging times for us all, and I would like to thank my colleagues – who themselves are keyworkers – for their incredible resilience and dedication. Without their efforts, many of those who carry out vital roles within our local community would be unable to travel.”

Ready to adapt

Based on the government guidelines, the bus company say they are ready to adapt their offering when necessary.

Southern Vectis’ MD finished by saying,

“With this in mind, Southern Vectis will continue to provide a comprehensive bus service here. We are, of course, monitoring government guidelines closely – and we are ready to adapt our offering wherever and whenever this is deemed necessary.”

For detailed timetable information, please visit the Website.

New shared by Paula on behalf of Southern Vectis. Ed