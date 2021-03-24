Southern Vectis update their timetable from next month

From Sunday 11th April Southern Vectis services will increase, bringing them back to normal operating levels.
See timetable increases below.
|Route
|Summary of changes
|Timetable
|1
|Normal timetable reinstated everyday
|To follow
|5
|Normal timetable reinstated Saturdays
|To follow
|7
|Normal timetable reinstated Sundays with buses running up to every 30 minutes
|To follow
|9
|Normal timetable reinstated every day
|To follow
PLEASE NOTE though the 22 will still not run on Tuesdays and the 32 will not operate on Wednesdays.
Adhere to Gov guidelines
Please remember to adhere to government advice when travelling. Don’t forget your face covering which is compulsory, unless you are exempt on medical grounds by law.
To keep our drivers safe, please consider paying by contactless and our App where you can instead of cash.
Please remember to practice social distancing at all times. We also encourage customers to use our on board hand sanitisers, and to sit in the window seat when travelling.
