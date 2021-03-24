Southern Vectis update their timetable from next month

Check out the detail of how Southern Vectis will be updating their timetables from 11th April

From Sunday 11th April Southern Vectis services will increase, bringing them back to normal operating levels. 

See timetable increases below. 

RouteSummary of changesTimetable
1Normal timetable reinstated everyday To follow
5Normal timetable reinstated Saturdays To follow
7Normal timetable reinstated Sundays with buses running up to every 30 minutes To follow
9Normal timetable reinstated every day To follow

PLEASE NOTE though the 22 will still not run on Tuesdays and the 32 will not operate on Wednesdays.

Adhere to Gov guidelines
Please remember to adhere to government advice when travelling. Don’t forget your face covering which is compulsory, unless you are exempt on medical grounds by law.

To keep our drivers safe, please consider paying by contactless and our App where you can instead of cash.

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times. We also encourage customers to use our on board hand sanitisers, and to sit in the window seat when travelling. 

News shared by Paula on behalf of Southern Vectis. Ed

Wednesday, 24th March, 2021 10:10am

1 Comment on "Southern Vectis update their timetable from next month"

uosf9

Kudos to S.V.they are the only transport company to have kept up services during this pandemic….
Well done!

24, March 2021 10:24 am
