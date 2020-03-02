Southsea’s new flood defences a step closer with £5m funding boost

The Solent LEP have awarded a grant of £5,000,000 to Portsmouth City Council’s sea defences scheme.

The City Council’s project would cover 4.5km of Southsea’s seafront and aims to provide protection from coastal flooding. The project would significantly reduce the risk of coastal flooding to 10,119 residential and 1,311 commercial properties for the next 100 years.

Protect the city from flooding for future generations

David Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Portsmouth City Council said,

“I am delighted we have progressed our bid to the next level with the Solent LEP. “After six years of concerted effort from the project team and with unanimous support from the City Council, we are very close to achieving full funding for flood defences to protect the city from flooding for existing residents and future generations.”

The total project cost for the first phase of this project stands at £16,000,000 and the grant request is for £5,000,000.

Image: photoverulam under CC BY 2.0