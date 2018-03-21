Special entry price this weekend at Dimbola Museum and Galleries

Entry to Dimbola Museum and Galleries this weekend is just £2 per person as part of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes campaign. Find out more about the pioneering Victorian Photographer.

Dimbola lodge

This weekend is the last to take advantage of the special discounted £2 entrance to Dimbola Museum and Galleries.

Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes
Learn more about the pioneering Victorian photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, in her former home, which was saved by campaigners and developed into a wonderful museum and galleries.

You’ll also learn more about those around Julia during her years at Dimbola as part of the Freshwater Circle.

Where and when
The Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Special Discounted Entry for Island Residents takes place both Saturday (24th) and Sunday (25th) from 10am each day.

Just take along something with your proof of Island address and you’ll get in for just £2 each.

Image: © With kind permission of The Ancient Matelot

Wednesday, 21st March, 2018 7:30am

