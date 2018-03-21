Special entry price this weekend at Dimbola Museum and Galleries

This weekend is the last to take advantage of the special discounted £2 entrance to Dimbola Museum and Galleries.

Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes

Learn more about the pioneering Victorian photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, in her former home, which was saved by campaigners and developed into a wonderful museum and galleries.

You’ll also learn more about those around Julia during her years at Dimbola as part of the Freshwater Circle.

Where and when

The Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Special Discounted Entry for Island Residents takes place both Saturday (24th) and Sunday (25th) from 10am each day.

Just take along something with your proof of Island address and you’ll get in for just £2 each.

