Spectrum, The Autism Festival cancelled after serious car accident means three months in hospital

Organisers of ‘Spectrum, The Autism Festival’ due to be held on the Isle of Wight in late April, have announced the event has been postponed.

Questions began being asked on social media last weekend as to why emails and messages to the organisers were being ignored with the event fast approaching.

Those who had paid for tickets were concerned they’d lost their money and some of those who had worked hard to help organise the event say they’d also been kept in the dark.

Three months in hospital

After a tide of questions over the future of the one-day event were raised, an official announcement was finally posted to Facebook last night.

It revealed that Nicola McIntosh, the brainchild of the festival, had been involved in a serious car accident on the mainland in October last year and then spent three months in hospital. She is still recovering from serious back injuries.

We wish Nicola a speedy recovery.

Postponement of event

The official announcement read:

It is with the deepest of regrets that we share the news that Spectrum – The Autism Festival will not be going ahead as scheduled on 27th April 2019 at The County Showground, Northwood, IOW. We are seeking to secure a new date in the very near future and thank you for your patience – we hope to announce the new date very soon. We have had to take this action as the Founder and main driving force behind Spectrum was sadly involved in a serious car accident on the mainland in October which meant they spent 3 months in hospital with serious spinal injuries (which are still being treated). Spectrum feel it is in the best interest of our customers, to postpone the event in order to ensure it goes ahead to its highest standard to that everyone gets the best experience possible. This will give our Founder further time to recover and for the Team to get things back on track. As a gesture of goodwill and to thank you for your understanding, all customers who have already purchased tickets will be contacted in due course with the offer of VIP tickets for the event at no extra cost! If anyone has any further queries regarding this, please don’t hesitate to send us a message and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you again for your patience and understanding at this difficult time.

One ticket-holder who contacted the event organiser to request a refund was told that instead of refunds they would be upgrading ticket holders to VIP status once a new date had been agreed.

Stay in touch

To stay up to date with any changes visit the Spectrum Facebook Page or their Facebook Page.

One Life Festival

The One Life Festival – totally unrelated to the Spectrum event – will be taking place for the second year at Tapnell Farm in June.

The event was a resounding success and promises to be bigger and better this year.

See their Facebook Page for regular updates and links to tickets.

Image: cogdog under CC BY 2.0