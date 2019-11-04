Spectrum – The Autism Festival heads to Sandown Spring 2020

Nicola shares news of this upcoming event for the neuro-diverse. Ed

Around six months to go until one of the most unique festivals to hit the Isle of Wight begins and Spectrum – The Autism Festival comes to Sandown Airport on 25th April 2020.

No matter what your age, disability or where you are on the Autism spectrum everyone is welcome to come along to be entertained and inspired by the activities and entertainment at this unique festival.

Throughout the festival will be sensory areas, focusing on Light, Touch, Smell, Sound and Taste. These areas aren’t just for individuals on the Autism spectrum. Children and Adults alike will be able to interact and learn all about Autism.

Confirmed line-up

Spectrum has already got some amazing talent on board to perform at the festival with live entertainment, including:

Bruch (pictured at top): Local Island autistic talent and winner of the Round Table Global Youth Award 2019 for Environmental Innovation, her new single We Don’t Care About You released November 1 st 2019.

2019. Nathan Grisdale: (X Factor 2018 contestant who has proudly given us exclusive use of a song he has written about autism.

Jack Rose aka JCK: Singer, songwriter, TV presenter and mental health advocate, recently toured with Faith Evans and Tinchy Stryder.

More acts to be announced soon.

Tickets

Tickets are selling quickly. Make sure you grabs yours as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

You can buy tickets via Ticketsource.

Find out more

For more information, or any questions with regards to the festival, including sponsorship, donations, entertainment or volunteering, then please contact Team Spectrum: hello@spectrumfestivaliow.co.uk

Follow the Festival on Facebook for latest updates.