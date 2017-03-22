Speeding fines due to rise next month

Fines and penalties for speeding when driving on roads and motorways will increase from 24th April as new sentencing rules for magistrates’ courts come into force. See the detail and new categories.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

speed camera

Speeding fines for motorists are due to rocket next month as new sentencing rules for magistrates’ courts come into force.

The new guidelines will take effect from 24th April and will see the fine levels increase as the seriousness of offending increases.

They are the result of a consultation which saw respondents say, “previous guidelines did not properly take into account the increase in potential harm that can result as speed above the speed limit increases”.

Three bands
The new fines have been divided into bands (see table below) with fines based on a number of variables. At the moment, fines are limited to 100% of weekly wage, but from April this will rise to a starting point of 150%.

If you are caught driving between 41-50 in a 30mph zone you could get up to six points on your licence or a 28 day disqualification.

If you’re caught driving 51 and above in a 30mph zone, you’ll get six points or a 56 day disqualification from driving.

Full details can be found below.

Speed Limit (mph)Recorded Speed (mph)Recorded Speed (mph)Recorded Speed (mph)
Penalty3 points4-6 points or 7-28 day disqualification6 points or 7-56 day disqualification
Band ABand BBand C
2021-3031-4141 and above
3031-40 41-5051 and above
4041-5556-6566 and above
5051-6566-7576 and above
6061-8081-9091 and above
7071-9091-100101 and above

Sources:
Sentencing Council
Wilsons

Image: sidelong under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 22nd March, 2017 9:18am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f84

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Law & Order, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

2 Comments

  1. electrickery


    22.Mar.2017 10:16am

    The Band B & C disqual periods are not nearly long enough.
    How fast (dangerously) do you have to go to lose your licence or liberty entirely? Surely a Band C offence counts as dangerous driving, with a different scale of penalties?
    It’s to be hoped that Island Roads will make sure that all speed limit indicators are now visible through the undergrowth and not covered in muck. And wouldn’t it be helpful to mark prominently on the cameras what speed they are set for? After all, they are suipposed to be there more for motivation than for penalisation.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Colin


    22.Mar.2017 10:33am

    Perhaps the cameras should be re-sited on the Military Road and catch the over the limit motorcyclists such as the group who were there on the afternoon of Sunday 12th March heading towards Blackgang overtaking at speed and dangerously on the Brighstone 40mph stretch where there were pedestrians, cyclists and other road users. Not to mention the hounds that ran off as they screamed past further along.

    (ducks down below parapet…)

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*