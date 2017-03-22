Speeding fines due to rise next month

Speeding fines for motorists are due to rocket next month as new sentencing rules for magistrates’ courts come into force.

The new guidelines will take effect from 24th April and will see the fine levels increase as the seriousness of offending increases.

They are the result of a consultation which saw respondents say, “previous guidelines did not properly take into account the increase in potential harm that can result as speed above the speed limit increases”.

Three bands

The new fines have been divided into bands (see table below) with fines based on a number of variables. At the moment, fines are limited to 100% of weekly wage, but from April this will rise to a starting point of 150%.

If you are caught driving between 41-50 in a 30mph zone you could get up to six points on your licence or a 28 day disqualification.

If you’re caught driving 51 and above in a 30mph zone, you’ll get six points or a 56 day disqualification from driving.

Full details can be found below.

Speed Limit (mph) Recorded Speed (mph) Recorded Speed (mph) Recorded Speed (mph) Penalty 3 points 4-6 points or 7-28 day disqualification 6 points or 7-56 day disqualification Band A Band B Band C 20 21-30 31-41 41 and above 30 31-40 41-50 51 and above 40 41-55 56-65 66 and above 50 51-65 66-75 76 and above 60 61-80 81-90 91 and above 70 71-90 91-100 101 and above

Sources:

Sentencing Council

Wilsons

Image: sidelong under CC BY 2.0