Speeding fines due to rise next month

Speeding fines for motorists are due to rocket next month as new sentencing rules for magistrates’ courts come into force.
The new guidelines will take effect from 24th April and will see the fine levels increase as the seriousness of offending increases.
They are the result of a consultation which saw respondents say, “previous guidelines did not properly take into account the increase in potential harm that can result as speed above the speed limit increases”.
Three bands
The new fines have been divided into bands (see table below) with fines based on a number of variables. At the moment, fines are limited to 100% of weekly wage, but from April this will rise to a starting point of 150%.
If you are caught driving between 41-50 in a 30mph zone you could get up to six points on your licence or a 28 day disqualification.
If you’re caught driving 51 and above in a 30mph zone, you’ll get six points or a 56 day disqualification from driving.
Full details can be found below.
|Speed Limit (mph)
|Recorded Speed (mph)
|Recorded Speed (mph)
|Recorded Speed (mph)
|Penalty
|3 points
|4-6 points or 7-28 day disqualification
|6 points or 7-56 day disqualification
|Band A
|Band B
|Band C
|20
|21-30
|31-41
|41 and above
|30
|31-40
|41-50
|51 and above
|40
|41-55
|56-65
|66 and above
|50
|51-65
|66-75
|76 and above
|60
|61-80
|81-90
|91 and above
|70
|71-90
|91-100
|101 and above
Sources:
Sentencing Council
Wilsons
Wednesday, 22nd March, 2017 9:18am
By Sally Perry
electrickery
22.Mar.2017 10:16am
The Band B & C disqual periods are not nearly long enough.
How fast (dangerously) do you have to go to lose your licence or liberty entirely? Surely a Band C offence counts as dangerous driving, with a different scale of penalties?
It’s to be hoped that Island Roads will make sure that all speed limit indicators are now visible through the undergrowth and not covered in muck. And wouldn’t it be helpful to mark prominently on the cameras what speed they are set for? After all, they are suipposed to be there more for motivation than for penalisation.
Colin
22.Mar.2017 10:33am
Perhaps the cameras should be re-sited on the Military Road and catch the over the limit motorcyclists such as the group who were there on the afternoon of Sunday 12th March heading towards Blackgang overtaking at speed and dangerously on the Brighstone 40mph stretch where there were pedestrians, cyclists and other road users. Not to mention the hounds that ran off as they screamed past further along.
(ducks down below parapet…)