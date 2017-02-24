A speedway celebration to the life of Bryn Williams

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors are to stage a free for the public to watch speedway meeting to celebrate Bryn Williams’ contribution to speedway against The Weymouth Wildcats NL Select Team.

The event will take place at the Andrew Younie Stadium, Ryde, the Isle of Wight on April 20th at 7pm.

Warriors Commercial Director Barry Bishop said,

“Bryn Williams, was one of the most amazing people in Speedway that Martin and I have ever met. He quite literally gave everything to the sport he loved at every level. As Bryn was such a fantastic ambassador of the sport, on April 20th, we have decided to give anyone who would like to join us, the opportunity to celebrate Bryn’s contribution to speedway, to come and watch his Island team The Wightlink Warriors against a Weymouth NL select team for free.

“We hope that we can continue the speedway fun with more of Bryn’s favourite aspects of the sport and we will confirm and make more announcements when we can. With free entry and discount codes on the ferry, I hope that fans from across the country will join us and celebrate the life of one of speedway’s finest and experience National League racing along with a host of fun time speedway the Warrior Way.

“We know that Bryn has made many friends across the country and if you would like to add something to the celebration, a display, or maybe have a story or something else, please email speedwayontheisland@yahoo.co.uk.

“I should like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for the night The Weymouth Wildcats, APT Bournemouth, Covec Bull-it Jeans and The Wightlink Warriors who have contributed to half the cost of the meeting so far and The Speedway Star who will provide a celebratory trophy for the winning side. I should like to invite any other companies or individuals that can help The Wightlink Warriors cover the costs to put this meeting on to get in touch – everything we raise above the cost of the meeting will go to the Ben Fund. We will also have 3 buckets where fans can donate should they wish to do so to Bryn’s favourite speedway levels, The Ben Fund, My First Skid Speedway School, or The Wightlink Warriors.

“Martin, the Wightlink Warriors and I hope that you can make this special meeting and we can all celebrate Bryn’s life together. It is going to be special, don’t miss it.”