Speedway: All welcome to Wight Warriors Practice Day

As off track preparations continue apace, this Saturday (8 April 2017) will see the Warriors riders come together for the first full scale team practice of 2017.

All six of the riders currently named in the side will be in appearing and there will special interest, as the vacant number seven reserve berth will be on offer to any unattached eligible rider who impresses on the day.

Watch for free

The Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium will be open from 1.30 for spectators to watch the riders on track with free admission.

Catering will also be available.

Co-Promoter Barry Bishop said:

“The Warriors have had a fantastic winter building on the many successes of 2016 and we are raring to go. Our off track team have been doing great work promoting the club and the ‘Warrior Way’ in the community and working here at Smallbrook to improve facilities. “We have also had so much commercial interest and sponsorship and I look forward to welcoming these key stakeholders at the weekend. “So with all the positives off track, I am really keen that our on track team match all the efforts of their off track colleagues. I can’t wait to see the Warriors tackle our re-profiled circuit and feel sure we will deliver excellent speedway and a fun evening for all the family in the coming months.”

Warriors first official fixture will be an individual event on 13 April (7pm start) when the Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy will take place. Warriors’ returning skipper, James Cockle, will be looking to retain the title he won last year.

Image: © Ian Groves

