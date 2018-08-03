Speedway: Another incredible win for Wightlink Warriors

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Isle of Wight 60 Stoke 30

Just a week after notching their biggest win of the season, the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team went one better, as they put the visiting Stoke Potters to the sword.

Still missing star riders Ben Morley, Alfie Bowtell and Chris Widman, the Warriors had to call on two guests to fill the ranks as Danny Ayres (Mildenhall) and Tom Brennan (Eastbourne) both came up trumps riding unbeaten by opponents all night.

Visitors arrived with inexperienced riders

Impending team changes for the Potters will undoubtedly help their situation, but for this match the visitors arrived with three very inexperienced riders in the lower order and thirteen last places evidenced their vulnerability on the fast Island circuit.

With their top order also finding wins hard to come by, it turned out to be a very frustrating and uncomfortable evening for the Midlands side.

Full team effort

On a night when all the Warriors contributed to the victory, heat twelve stands out as the race of the night as Scott Campos (pictured) put in a real captain’s ride against the Potters’ Rob Shuttleworth.

Headed by the Stoke man out of turn two Campos looked as if the visitor may have the measure of him as the riders stretched away over the first lap or so but Campos wasn’t finished as he took to his favoured outside line to close in and then swoop past his opponent in breathtaking fashion.

Warriors fifth home league win of the season moves them up to sixth place in the table.

Scorers

Warriors: Danny Ayres 14+1, Rider Replacement for Chris Widman, Scott Campos 12+1, Danno Verge 9+2, Tom Brennan 12, Jamie Bursill 5+1 and Shaun Tedham 8+1.

Potters: Luke Ruddick 7, Paul Burnett 2+1, Rob Shuttleworth 10, Tim Colley 0, Max Clegg 7, Arran Butcher 4+1, Joe Alcock 0.

Image: © Robert Buckett

