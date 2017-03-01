Speedway boss ‘totally heartbroken’ by multiple break-ins

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway, Ed

Smallbrook Stadium, the multisport and event complex in Ryde, today reported that on Friday and Sunday night the complex was subjected to a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins.

The incidents happened across the stadium but were in the main directed at the Speedway offices and Premier Lounge which houses the Urban Gym and the function rooms. The Cricket Club also suffered break-ins but nothing has been reported as stolen.

Island Speedway (IOW) Limited’s Chairman Barry Bishop said,

“It is probably not very well known that, with the exception of one person, no one is paid to work at Smallbrook Stadium, so when we suffer a break-in it is not only an attack on the stadium but every hour of voluntary work put in to make Smallbrook one of the most attractive and well used sites on the Island. “I can honestly say that on when I heard then news that we had suffered break-ins where administration equipment and keys used to run Wightlink Warrior speedway meetings and My First Skid were stolen plus further break-ins to the Cricket lockups on Saturday, I was totally heartbroken. “I just could not fathom our why anyone would want to destroy the great work that has been done to restore the stadium and raise its profile not just across the Island but the country too, in such a way. “Although I was totally dismayed at the news I chose that on Sunday I should continue my work and represent the Island and Wight Warriors Speedway at the celebration of speedway event just outside London, where the feedback to what we do on the IOW and the support for the break-ins was literally staggering. “This feeling was short-lived, as I was to be told on Monday that we had again been targeted and this was equally as hard to comprehend as the first one and this time, the Premier Lounge was targeted setting off our alarm systems. “Having returned to the Island as quickly as possible to survey the damage, I discovered that the outdoor catering unit used at events and speedway had also been broken in to. The Police were once again at Smallbrook where they found further forensic evidence and we understand that two people are now helping the Police with their enquiries for both Friday and Sunday’s break-ins.”

Barry went on to say,

“These break-ins have brought the volunteers at Smallbrook even closer together and stronger in their resolve to ensure that Smallbrook can be the best it can be and be something the Isle of Wight is proud of and utilises to the maximum. “I would like to thank everyone that has shown support and offered support to fix the damage, the staff at Smallbrook, the Police and we will repair the damage done to be the best we can be as soon as possible. I have organised and “share and repair” event this Thursday March 2nd from 4 – 9pm where we hope that people will share their time and we will repair the damage to Smallbrook Stadium. “We can repair the window and door damage, paint over the marks, tidy the mess and add additional security cameras and lighting. Everyone is welcome, please bring tools and warm clothing and let’s show that break-ins to this fantastic community stadium cannot be tolerated.”

