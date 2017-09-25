Speedway: Cockle and Widman ride in national league championship

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

James Cockle, skipper of the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team, represented the club at Sunday’s meeting at Leicester and on a track that he had never previously ridden and had a meeting to forget, as he failed to score from five rides.

Chris Widman, originally listed as meeting reserve, stepped into the main event at very short notice and scored two points from four rides, his afternoon being curtailed when he was unable to avoid Cockle who had fallen in front of him.

The resultant machine damage prevented Widman from taking his last ride.

The event was won by Dan Bewley (Belle Vue), with Matt Williamson (Buxton) in second and Liam Carr (Birmingham) third.

Image: © Ian Groves

