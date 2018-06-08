Speedway: Eagles fly high as Warriors struggle

Isle of Wight 37 Eastbourne 53

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors are still looking for a win in this season’s National Trophy tournament after Eastbourne Eagles sailed away from the Island as comfortable winners of last night’s speedway meeting in front of a healthy crowd.

The Eagles arrived on the back of a disappointing defeat at Birmingham Wednesday night and it certainly appeared that some strong words had been delivered to their team as they quickly set about establishing their authority on the night.

An all round team performance that featured a number of good passes from the back was led by former Warrior Mark Baseby alongside impressive teenager Tom Brennan.

In dusty conditions, Warriors relied heavily on returnee, Ben Morley, who posted four wins in his 14 points haul plus the fastest time by a home rider this year, but sadly no other Island rider could take the chequered flag which against a team of the quality of Eastbourne was always going to create difficulties.

Warriors: Ben Morley 14, Danno Verge 3+1, Scott Campos 6, Chris Widman 5+1, Ben Hopwood 7, Jamie Bursill 0, Shaun Tedham 2+1.

Eagles: Georgie Wood 7+1, Jason Edwards 8+1, Tom Brennan 11, Charley Powell 6+1, Mark Baseby 13, Nick Laurence 3+1, Kelsey Dugard 5.

Warriors have an immediate chance to restore some confidence as they head off to Plymouth tomorrow for a National League fixture and they will be joined by the ‘Wightlink’ Wizards who will be racing Exeter Falcons in the Southern Development League.

Warriors will operate Rider Replacement for Scott Campos who has work commitments with James Chattin filling in at reserve.

Wizards will be tracking IOW residents Morgan Williams and James Luckman who will team up with Chris Watts and Ben Ilsley.

Report from Rob Dyer on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed