Speedway fans invited to Fans Forum on the Isle of Wight

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

As preparations continue for the 2019 speedway season, Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors co-promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman will be holding a Fans Forum in the Premier Lounge at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium on Saturday 19th January from 7pm.

This open invitation is extended to all supporters, sponsors, volunteers and staff with those attending being able to hear how everything Warriors / Wizards / My First Skid is shaping up for the new season.

Bishop: Opportunity for a two-way dialogue

Barry Bishop said,

“We’re into the New Year now and would like to give all those connected with the club the opportunity to hear our thoughts for 2019. We very much hope this will be a two-way dialogue and we will be quite happy to take and honestly answer questions.

“Together we have achieved so much but we just can’t sit back – we need to have more feedback and ideas and who better to include than our supporters and helpers. I would therefore like everyone to come along and chat with us, exchange thoughts and really help us push on into 2019 on the front foot.

“In particular it would be very helpful if our existing volunteers could get along as we will use this get together as an opportunity to run through the strength of the existing team and identify further opportunities. New volunteers would, of course, be most welcome to join us as we look to fill some vacant positions available at the club on both race day or in the build up to it.

“I would also mention that the Fans Forum ties in with another Warrior Working Weekend when we will be continuing our programme of stadium improvements. If anyone would like to join us for this on the Friday, Saturday or Sunday, they will be made very welcome as we undertake lots of fairly simple chores with some hearty banter and plenty of refreshments.”