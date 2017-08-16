Speedway: Injury leads to team change for Warriors

An accident at home has left Ben with trapped nerves in the neck and very limited movement of the head.

Ben Wilson

Rob shares this latest update from Island Speedway – Wightlink Warriors. Ed

Warriors have received news this morning (Wednesday) that their number one rider Ben Wilson (pictured) will be forced to miss the Plymouth meeting as a result of an accident at home, that has left him with trapped nerves in the neck and very limited movement of the head.

As a result, Team Manager Jackie Vatcher has moved quickly to secure the services of up and coming Belle Vue rider, Kyle Bickley.

The Cumbrian youngster has made rapid strides forward this season and will guest in place of Wilson at the top of the riding order.

Image: © Ian Groves

Wednesday, 16th August, 2017 11:28am

By

