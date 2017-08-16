Speedway: Injury leads to team change for Warriors

Rob shares this latest update from Island Speedway – Wightlink Warriors. Ed
Warriors have received news this morning (Wednesday) that their number one rider Ben Wilson (pictured) will be forced to miss the Plymouth meeting as a result of an accident at home, that has left him with trapped nerves in the neck and very limited movement of the head.
As a result, Team Manager Jackie Vatcher has moved quickly to secure the services of up and coming Belle Vue rider, Kyle Bickley.
The Cumbrian youngster has made rapid strides forward this season and will guest in place of Wilson at the top of the riding order.
