Speedway pairs take centre stage at annual Best Pairs Tournament (updated)

Update: With a worsening weather forecast in place for Tuesday 18th June, the Warriors management have taken an early decision to postpone the Best Pairs meeting which will has been re-scheduled for Thursday 18th July.

This week’s speedway action at the Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde will be on Thursday 18th July and features the annual Best Pairs tournament.

The Warriors have promoted a Pairs event every year since 2016 with last July’s meeting producing some of the best racing of the season climaxing in a thrilling last bend overtake securing the title for Scott Campos and Richard Andrews (pictured) who return to defend the trophy.

Each of the six competing pairs has attracted team sponsorship with local supporters managing the riders and their tactics. The ‘London Loonies’ a.k.a. Campos and Andrews, fresh from a successful visit with their club side last week, are sure to be put to the test by the five other duos.

There task will not be easy as the line up has produced some evenly balanced pairs which bodes well for a closely contested meeting. The format sees fifteen qualifying heats plus two semi-finals and a Grand Final to determine the victors so plenty of track action for the supporters to enjoy.

Bishop: ‘Up for it’ on the night

Co-promoter Barry Bishop enthused,

“We are absolutely thrilled to stage this meeting again. It is one I have been looking forward to since the start of the season as it encourages the riders to be aware of their team partner and work together – team riding is something of a lost art in modern day racing so it will be interesting to see if the pairs can plan a strategy that works for them. “When I spoke to the riders after last week’s meeting they were all really disappointed and annoyed that league points had slipped away, however they were all keen to get back on track and use this meeting to put into practice some of the tips that we have passed on. I am sure that they will be ‘up for it’ on the night.”

Teams

Surrey Sliders – Ryan Terry-Daley (IOW) & Danno Verge (IOW)

Stamford Bridge Renegades – Jason Edwards (Mildenhall) and Shaun Tedham (Unattached)

Wight Spitfires – Connor Coles (Stoke) and Chris Widman (IOW)

Three Amigos – Ben Morley (IOW) and Connor King (IOW)

Keen’s Warriors – Georgie Wood (IOW) and Chad Wirtzfeld (IOW)

London Loonies – Scott Campos (Plymouth) and Richard Andrews (Plymouth)

19-year-olds go free

For anyone aged 19, it is free admission as part of the weekly age incentive being run by the club. Proof of age is required at the turnstile to benefit from this promotion.

Otherwise, the usual pricing and admission arrangements apply with gates opening at 5.30 pm ahead of the first race at 7.00 pm.

Away race

There is more action for the club on Wednesday (19th June) as the Wightlink Wizards head to the Midlands to take on the Milton Keynes Knights at Birmingham’s Perry Bar Stadium in the Midland and Southern Development League.

Jamie Sealey, Chris Watts, Morgan Williams and Ben Ilsley will be the Wizards quartet on duty looking for a second away win of the season.

Image: © Ian Groves / Sportography