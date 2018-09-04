Speedway showdown to end the season

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors and Wizards speedway teams bring the curtain down on their 2018 seasons at The Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde on Thursday (6th September) with a bumper twenty-two race programme that will be supported by the much-hyped ’57 Challenge’ between Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop and ‘Cheeky Chappie’ reserve rider, Shaun Tedham.

All riders in action

All available Warriors and Wizards will be in action and they will be joined by a number of the most popular visiting riders. The main event is the promoters face off as Martin Widman’s select squad of Warriors take on Bishop’s Warrior outfit in a full scale thirteen heat fixture.

As so successfully trialled recently, the Wizards races will be integrated as part of the main meeting and there will a special moment for Island girl Steph Whitlock, who, after many months of dedicated practice, will line up in competitive action for the first time.

Short series trophy

The main meeting reserves will also race against the Wizards top scores in a special short series for a trophy on the night, whilst the main meeting top scores will come together at the end of the evening for what is hoped will be another cracking final race to round off the season.

With a line up that is likely to include home favourites Ben Morley, Scott Campos and Alfie Bowtell with top visitors Leon Flint and Danny Ayres, it’s one not to be missed.

The 57 Challenge

Island fans will also be keen to see what happens in the much talked about challenge between Bishop and Tedham. It is hard to believe that a passing comment about a size 57 rear sprocket could have developed into such an impassioned contest between two men reluctant to give way on technical knowledge with track time unanimously agreed as the best way of resolving the matter.

Although billed as a conventional speedway race, rumours persist that both men are preparing special tactics. Tedham’s workshop on Merseyside has seen to be fully illuminated into the small hours for nights on end as plans are being laid, whilst Bishops recent crash diet and relentless fitness programme have seen him achieve ‘fighting weight’ just in time for the challenge. This no holds barred contest has captured the fans imagination – we only hope it doesn’t end in tears!

Show your support

So as you can see it promises to be a great night of speedway, fun and frolics with the gates opening at 5.30pm, pre-meeting demonstration races from 6.15, rider parade at 6.45pm ahead of the first race at 7pm.

Teams

Widmans Warriors: Alfie Bowtell, Ryan Terry-Daley, Scott Campos, Tom Woolley, Ben Morley, Lewis Whitmore, Jamie Sealey.

Bishops Warriors: Danny Ayres, Danno Verge, Leon Flint, Chris Widman, Connor Coles, Shaun Tedham, Nick Laurence.

Image: © Ian Groves