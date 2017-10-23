Speedway: Stoke trip thwarted by Storm Brian

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Storm Brian blew the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors weekend speedway voyage to Stoke off course with the adverse weather meaning that the meeting was postponed around 10.30am on Saturday morning.

Weather permitting the Warriors will try again tomorrow evening (Tuesday) in a hastily re-arranged fixture that was originally scheduled for 26th August. At Stoke’s request, that fixture was moved to a later date and the Potteries side have suffered ever since with rain-offs. They now find themselves approaching the last days of the season trying to shoehorn fixtures in to complete their home programme.

With the very short notice provided for this re-staging, Warriors have been hit hard with Scott Campos, Ben Wilson, Adam Portwood and James Cockle all unable to make the meeting due to work commitments so the team comprises only three of the regular squad supported by three guests plus the rider replacement facility.

Co-Promoter Martin Widman’s frustration was clear as he said,

“The three day turnaround time for this end of season mid-week meeting has been a nightmare for the team management who have been kept very busy all weekend contacting riders who are available to make up our team. As a number of clubs have found lately, rider availability is poor and with our last meeting being over four weeks ago, it has been made even harder. “It is crazy that clubs are put in this situation as it does nothing to enhance the sport’s image to our supporters and our sponsors and I feel for our riders who can’t make if tomorrow evening. “They would dearly love to be there riding their socks off for the Warriors in this important meeting after the storming finish to our home campaign, however I would like to offer huge thanks to Joe Lawlor (Cradley), Luke Woodhull (Belle Vue Colts) and Jamie Bursill who have stepped in at such short notice to enable us to fulfil this fixture.”

Warriors will line up as follows:

Rider Replacement for James Cockle, Chris Widman, Connor Coles, Luke Woodhull, Joe Lawlor, Jamie Sealey and Jamie Bursill.

Image: © Ian Groves