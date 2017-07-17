Speedway: Warriors maul Young Lions

Rob shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Ed

Wightlink Warriors 56 GB Young Lions 34

Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors recorded their biggest win of the 2017 speedway season last Thursday (13th July) when they beat the Great Britain Young Lions team at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium and team managers bragging rights between the husband and wife team of Neil and Jackie Vatcher went the way of the home side and Jackie.

Returning home number one Ben Wilson raced to an untroubled twelve point maximum after a tricky start to heat 13 and received strong all round backing from his team mates.

Riders “cohesive and effective”

Co-promoter Barry Bishop had a smile as wide as the Solent. Speaking after the meeting he was quick to praise his riders,

“Both on and off track, we were cohesive and effective. The riders and mechanics worked together magnificently and whilst I am reluctant to single any one person out I have to say our new boy at reserve, Adam Portwood, went really well despite some mechanical issues that the rest of the team helped to cure. It was also great to have Ben back and on top form giving us a real boost right from heat one.”

The Young Lions were forced into a couple of late alterations and tracked a team of riders all aged 17 or under. As expected, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn was the pick of the visitors with up and coming Kyle Bickley also impressing and never off the pace.

Team manager Neil Vatcher was philosophical as he reflected on the meeting,

“This was a really young squad and they will all benefit from track time in proper meetings like this. The big circuit here on the Island creates another learning environment and you could see lessons were being learned as the meeting progressed. Well done Warriors, the better team won on the night.”

Scorers

Warriors: Ben Wilson 12, Chris Widman 7+1, James Cockle 12, Scott Campos 7+2, Connor Coles 10+1, Jamie Sealey 2, Adam Portwood 6.

GB Young Lions: Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 10, Luke Woodhull 2+1, Joe Lawlor 6+1, Matt Marson 4, Kyle Bickley 9+1, Ben Woodhull 3+1, Jamie Bursill 0.

Warrior’s next action will be in the exciting Cobra Garage Mahal Best Pairs at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium Thursday (20th July).

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

View the location of this story.