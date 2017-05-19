Speedway: Washed out Warriors

Ron shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Ed

Wightlink Warriors 12 Cradley Heathens 17 – Match Abandoned

Light rain that started falling mid-afternoon increased in intensity as start time approached eventually rendering track conditions too difficult to continue and forcing referee Robinson to call a halt to this speedway meeting after five races.

Lady luck was again missing as home star Ben Wilson (pictured) sustained a wrist injury in what some saw as a controversial clash with visiting rider Danny Ayres in heat one and a long evening looked to be on the cards until the rain gods intervened. A re-staging date later in the season will have to be agreed with the Midlands club.

Next race

Warriors next action will be away at Swindon on Thursday 25 May in the National Trophy.

That will be followed by away league matches at Buxton and Birmingham before returning to the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium on Thursday 1st June at 19.00 when the Plymouth Devils return for a National Trophy fixture.

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

