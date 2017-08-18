Speedway: Wightlink Warriors downed by Plymouth Devils

Rob shares this latesdt report from Island Speedway. Ed

Wightlink Warriors 42 Plymouth Devils 48

After a promising first half to this meeting that saw the home side built up a six point lead, things started to turn against them in the second part of the meeting as Plymouth, spearheaded Steve Boxhall, Adam Roynon and Benji Compton clawed back the deficit and then propelled their side to another away success at The Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium.

Warriors bright start owed a lot to guest Kyle Bickley who expertly rounded Boxhall in heat one and then Connor Coles (pictured) with the ride of the night to catch and pass Compton and Atkins in heat seven, however the warning signs were starting to appear as the visitors produced a series of fast starts that saw them produce seven race winners in the last eight heats conceding only two last places.

So on another disappointing night for the Warriors, team manager Jackie Vatcher was left to reflect on what might have been.

She said,

“This meeting was always going to be a close call given that Plymouth have already beaten us here on two previous occasions, but this time with a full team I thought we could do enough to take the win. Like the Buxton match a fortnight ago we just haven’t been able to match a visiting teams top riders towards the end of the match and have paid the price.”

Scorers

Warriors: Kyle Bickley 8, Chris Widman 4+1, James Cockle 8+1, Scott Campos 6+1, Connor Coles 11, Jamie Sealey 1+1, Adam Portwood 4+1.

Devils: Steve Boxall 11+1, Richard Andrews 5+1, Benji Compton 8+1, Henry Atkins 3, Adam Roynon 12, Kean Dicken 0, Callum Walker 9.

Warrior’s next home action is on TUESDAY 22nd August when high flying Belle Vue Colts visit the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium with a 19.00 start time.

