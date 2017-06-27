Speedway: Wightlink Warriors sign Scott Campos

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors have brought in experienced Scott Campos, subject to BSPA approval, to strengthen the team and he will replace Kelsey Dugard. Scott, who rode for the Kings Lynn Young Stars before they withdrew from the league, achieved an average of 6.35 and will provide welcome support for the heat leaders James Cockle, Ben Wilson and Connor Coles.

The Warriors Team Manager Jackie Vatcher Said,

“As with any sport, winning is the name of the game, and sometimes in management, you have to make hard decisions. Unfortunately, due to the Warriors not having the best of starts to the season, the loss of Nathan Greaves, and being unable to use Harland Cook, we as a club again had to make a very tough decision and not do only what is best for the team, but also what is best for our fabulous supporters and sponsors.

“It is true that we have been struggling both home and away and have no option but to try to strengthen the team up. Sadly, with any changes, some hard decisions need to be made.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Scott Campos to the Warriors Camp, and we know he will give massive support to our top end of Wilson, Cockle and Coles. Scott is a great team man, and rates the Island track as one of his favourites, not only that but when he came to the Island last year he scored 13 + 1 points and for any visiting rider coming to the Island, that is a big score. With Scott’s inclusion, unfortunately that means the Warriors will have to release Kelsey Dugard.

“Kelsey as we all know is a Warrior through and through, but he has been lacking in confidence, therefore his scores have not been up to what we need. We wish Kelsey all the best going forward, and I am sure he has a big future in the sport.

“Campos will be making his debut at Kent next Monday, and I for one am looking forward to seeing him wearing the Warriors Colours.”