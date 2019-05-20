List of candidates for all parties in MEP elections

Sponsor announced for Island Games Table Tennis Team

Following successful sponsorship of The Isle of Wight Table Tennis Premier League, the company are backing the Island’s table tennis team at the 2019 Island Games.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Danny and Keith Trigg for Island Games

Debbie shares this latest table tennis news. Ed

Following their successful sponsorship of The Isle of Wight Table Tennis Premier League, leading Island Estate Agents Trigg & Co are backing the Island’s table tennis team at the 2019 Island Games being held in Gibraltar in July.

The Island team, led by Premier League winner and team captain Danny Burns, will wear a kit sponsored by Trigg & Co.

Former competitor
Managing Director Keith Trigg is a keen supporter of Island sport and has himself represented The Island as a member of the shooting team at the Rhodes Island Games in 2007. 

Mr Trigg said,

“As a leading Island business we are delighted to give our backing to Island sport. Table tennis has a terrific track record at The Island Games and is increasingly popular on the Island. We wish the team all the best in Gibraltar.”

Voluntary donations
Those looking to sell their property through Trigg & Co can also help support the team by making a voluntary donation to the Isle of Wight Table Tennis Association.  To find out more visit the Website.

Find out more
To find out more about the Island Games visit the Website.

If you are interested in joining the growing Isle of Wight Table Tennis family visit the Website.

Monday, 20th May, 2019 8:26am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mRB

Filed under: Island-wide, Sports, Table Tennis

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*