Sponsor announced for Island Games Table Tennis Team

Following their successful sponsorship of The Isle of Wight Table Tennis Premier League, leading Island Estate Agents Trigg & Co are backing the Island’s table tennis team at the 2019 Island Games being held in Gibraltar in July.

The Island team, led by Premier League winner and team captain Danny Burns, will wear a kit sponsored by Trigg & Co.

Former competitor

Managing Director Keith Trigg is a keen supporter of Island sport and has himself represented The Island as a member of the shooting team at the Rhodes Island Games in 2007.

Mr Trigg said,

“As a leading Island business we are delighted to give our backing to Island sport. Table tennis has a terrific track record at The Island Games and is increasingly popular on the Island. We wish the team all the best in Gibraltar.”

Voluntary donations

Those looking to sell their property through Trigg & Co can also help support the team by making a voluntary donation to the Isle of Wight Table Tennis Association. To find out more visit the Website.

Find out more

To find out more about the Island Games visit the Website.

If you are interested in joining the growing Isle of Wight Table Tennis family visit the Website.