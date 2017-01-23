Sponsored singathon raises over £200 for Macmillan

Suzanne shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed

Following on from supporting Macmillan on the Island to the sum of £6oo+ last Autumn Girlguiding IW members have been fundraising again for Macmillan their chosen charity. Back in the Autumn Rainbows, Brownies and Guides- from Newport, Carisbrooke and East Cowes arranged coffee mornings and coffee evenings.

Sponsored singathon

Now members from the Guides’ Compton Section have donated £211.50 to the charity.

This new donation was the result of a sponsored singathon when all the girls and their leaders undertook the challenge of singing 100 songs.

Undertaken at a weekend sleepover and campfire the 100 songs were easily completed with everyone enjoying songs and action songs both old and new.

Money raised remains on the Island

Members of the Compton Section recently presented the money raised to Christine Lloyd from Macmillan Isle of Wight.

Christine said,

“It is wonderful that the Guides are helping this charity and all the money raised would remain on the Island.”

Christine presented the Guides with a special ‘Thank-You’ card to recognise their effort.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood