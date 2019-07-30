Sport England object to plans for Ryde ice rink and leisure centre

The Smallbrook Ice and Leisure Centre plans to provide a new facility for ice skating, tennis courts, a climbing wall, as well as a trampoline park.

A planning application for the centre has attracted over 200 comments, most in support of the plans. However, Sport England have lodged and objection.

They say that having reviewed the plans and supporting information, they consider that “little evidence is provided demonstrating the need for the new facilities”. Sport England go on to oppose the plan, because they say it will also lead to the loss of land being used as a playing field.

They say,

“Sport England objects to the application because it is not considered to accord with any of the exceptions to Sport England’s Playing Fields Policy or with Paragraph 97 of the NPPF. “Should the local planning authority be minded to grant planning permission for the proposal, contrary to Sport England’s objection then in accordance with The Town and Country Planning (Consultation) (England) Direction 2009, the application should be referred to the Secretary of State, via the National Planning Casework Unit.”

“Insufficient evidence”

Sport England add,

“Sport England considers that there is insufficient evidence to demonstrate that the proposal would be of sufficient benefit to sport as to outweigh the harm caused by the significant loss of playing field at the site.”

The plans – which have received 224 letters of support – can be seen on the Isle of Wight council’s planning Website.