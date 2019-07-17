Springwatch’s Nick Baker opens Naturezones Disovery Centre following HLF grant boost

After spending 12 years converting an over improved field into a nature reserve Angela Hewitt from Naturezones in Blackwater asked the Heritage Lottery to fund their Wildlife Discovery Centre for the Island community.

Founder trustee, Angela, told OnTheWight,

“It was a 12 year dream come true. “The moment I evolved Naturezones I knew I wanted it to be a wildlife education centre where the entire community can learn why nature is so important to us. “When they agreed we knew we had to have a special kind of opening. So we asked Springwatch presenter and author of ReWild Nick Baker to open the centre.”

Wildlife Discovery Centre

The organisation received £80,000 which was used to build a discovery centre in Blackwater.

It will provide a whole host of nature information covering many subjects including identification, habitats, biodiversity, succession and where else on the Island you can go to explore nature.

Nick Baker opens the centre

Angela went on to say,

“Nick was wonderful. He fully immersed himself in the day. He took part in the ‘Lopping the Willow’ ceremony. Spent the whole day with us mixing with the crowd.”

He also took part in some pond dipping – now renamed ‘pond exploration’ – with the children and parents, talking constantly about how important nature is for our survival and showing the pond discoveries under a microscope, while explaining to the mesmerised audience exactly what they were looking at.

Find out more

The Discovery Centre which includes the entire nature reserve is now open to visitors Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 10.30 – 4.30 and on other days for guided educational tour, group and school visits.

See the Naturezones Website for more information.