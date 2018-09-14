St Catherine’s holiday courses go from strength to strength

Susan shares this latest news on behalf of St Catherine’s School. Ed

With support from Ventnor Co-op’s Local Community Fund, St Catherine’s has helped more young people than ever before through its summer holiday courses.

Based in Ventnor, the speech and language charity ran five courses for young people with additional needs from cooking to making a pinch pot monster and sports.

A fun, friendly environment to learn

Over 30 attendees aged nine to 18 took part and enjoyed a fun, friendly environment to learn new skills, as well as parents and siblings being offered opportunities for respite.

Becky Laidler, vocational training manager at St Catherine’s said,

“We are so pleased to have received this funding through Ventnor Co-op. It has really helped us to develop our holiday activities to help more young people and their families, partly by making the courses more affordable for families. “Research shows that raising a disabled child can be three times more expensive, so anything we can do to help families is great.”

Courses at half-term

St Catherine’s holiday courses continue to be supported by the Ventnor Co-op Local Community Fund.

Courses will be run during the forthcoming October half-term if you would like information about these please contact Becky Laidler on laidlerr@stcatherines.org.uk or 01983 852722.

Location map

View the location of this story.