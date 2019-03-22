St Catherine’s online auction ends tonight: Don’t miss out

An online auction aimed at raising funds for St Catherine’s School will be finishing tonight at 8pm (Friday 22nd March).

St Catherine’s is a small national charity, based in Ventnor, which runs a residential special school for children and young people with severe and lifelong speech, language and communication needs and associated conditions.

What’s on offer

Auction lots include original artworks, tickets for Camp Bestival, £100 voucher for Brittany Ferries, a one visit voucher for Tapnell Farm Park, a 2019 family pass for Blackgang Chine, tickets for Ryde Superbowl, clothes and lots of Easter chocolate!

Join the group to bid

See full details on the Facebook Group (you need to request to join in order to bid).

Instructions on how to bid can be found under the ‘Description’ section of the Group (right hand panel).