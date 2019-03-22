St Catherine’s online auction ends tonight: Don’t miss out

The auction finishes tonight (Friday) at 8pm. Make sure you bid before then for a chance to win original artwork, tickets to Camp Bestival, Blackgang Chine, Tapnell Park or Ryde Superbowl, as well as lots of Easter chocolate and more.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

celia wilkinson artwork

An online auction aimed at raising funds for St Catherine’s School will be finishing tonight at 8pm (Friday 22nd March).

St Catherine’s is a small national charity, based in Ventnor, which runs a residential special school for children and young people with severe and lifelong speech, language and communication needs and associated conditions.

What’s on offer
Auction lots include original artworks, tickets for Camp Bestival, £100 voucher for Brittany Ferries, a one visit voucher for Tapnell Farm Park, a 2019 family pass for Blackgang Chine, tickets for Ryde Superbowl, clothes and lots of Easter chocolate!

Join the group to bid
See full details on the Facebook Group (you need to request to join in order to bid).

Instructions on how to bid can be found under the ‘Description’ section of the Group (right hand panel).

Friday, 22nd March, 2019 1:51pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mvO

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Ventnor, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*