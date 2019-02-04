St Lawrence Road closure due to tree maintenance

From 9am this morning, Island Roads will close Seven Sisters Road, St Lawrence.

The road will be closed from its junction with Spindlers Road to its junction with Seven Sisters Close for a distance of 90 metres.

The closure is to allow essential tree works to be carried outside Undercliff Cottage.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Undercliff Drive and Spindlers Road.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.