St Mary’s junction roadworks: ‘Noke Common has become a car park’ as traffic lights cause traffic chaos

A Newport resident who lives on Noke Common is calling on the Isle of Wight council to take action over what he describes as long and continued tailbacks around the St Mary’s junction roadworks.

For over a week Roy Scott says that the new traffic lights for traffic from Forest Road have been causing massive congestion, back to Northwood, to Coppins Bridge, and also on Forest Road itself.

Scott: My road has become a car park

Roy has been in writing to Isle of Wight councillors for some time, and this morning updated them on the situation, asking what they intended to do.

Noke Common has effectively become a car park, he says, as drivers attempted to get from Cowes to Newport.

Ward: Light at the end of the tunnel

Cllr Ian Ward, the cabinet member in charge of transport issues, replied to say there was “light at the end of the tunnel” and that the scheme is due to finish a month earlier and under budget.

Roy said he didn’t care whether the scheme was under budget, because “it wasn’t our money anyway”. He said the road closure at Rolls Hill and the suspension of the Cowes floating bridge (also under Cllr Ward’s portfolio and out of service for the last three weeks) was making a bad situation even worse.

Ward: “There will always be those who doesn’t get the message”

Cllr Ward told Roy that it was always the case that August would be the month causing most delays and that,

“The work at Forest Road junction and the expected delays was well communicated, but there will always be those who doesn’t get the message.”

News OnTheWight has asked the council what they will be doing to remedy the long tailbacks and will update once we hear back

Image: © Roy Scott