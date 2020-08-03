St Mary’s junction roadworks: ‘Noke Common has become a car park’ as traffic lights cause traffic chaos

Cllr Ward told the resident that the expected delays were “well communicated” but that “there will always be those who doesn’t get the message”

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

traffic noke common

A Newport resident who lives on Noke Common is calling on the Isle of Wight council to take action over what he describes as long and continued tailbacks around the St Mary’s junction roadworks.

For over a week Roy Scott says that the new traffic lights for traffic from Forest Road have been causing massive congestion, back to Northwood, to Coppins Bridge, and also on Forest Road itself.

Scott: My road has become a car park
Roy has been in writing to Isle of Wight councillors for some time, and this morning updated them on the situation, asking what they intended to do.

Noke Common has effectively become a car park, he says, as drivers attempted to get from Cowes to Newport.

traffic on noke common

Ward: Light at the end of the tunnel
Cllr Ian Ward, the cabinet member in charge of transport issues, replied to say there was “light at the end of the tunnel” and that the scheme is due to finish a month earlier and under budget.

Roy said he didn’t care whether the scheme was under budget, because “it wasn’t our money anyway”. He said the road closure at Rolls Hill and the suspension of the Cowes floating bridge (also under Cllr Ward’s portfolio and out of service for the last three weeks) was making a bad situation even worse.

Ward: “There will always be those who doesn’t get the message”
Cllr Ward told Roy that it was always the case that August would be the month causing most delays and that,

The work at Forest Road junction and the expected delays was well communicated, but there will always be those who doesn’t get the message.”

News OnTheWight has asked the council what they will be doing to remedy the long tailbacks and will update once we hear back

Image: © Roy Scott

Monday, 3rd August, 2020 3:20pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nQ1

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "St Mary’s junction roadworks: ‘Noke Common has become a car park’ as traffic lights cause traffic chaos"

newest oldest most voted
Colin
Cllr Ward is spot on. “There will always be those who doesn’t get the message”. He was told at the public meeting at Medina theatre that the new lights would cause chaos because of the number of junctions within the whole scheme. The maximum any set of lights will be on is 25% of the time otherwise no other road in the scheme gets to be on… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
3, August 2020 3:31 pm
Colin
For those that didn’t attend the public meeting, those giving the presentation were asked about the timings of the lights. They were unable to answer but said that each cycle of the lights would be 120 seconds. That’s all they knew for a meeting that was supposed to reassure us all. So essentially in any two minute period the set of lights you are waiting at will… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
3, August 2020 3:57 pm
Colin

The other bit that was asked was about pollution for all the vehicles that would be stationary at the lights. Those giving the presentation pooh-poohed the suggestion. There will be no increase in pollution they said. Shows what they know. Welcome to the Islands own Spaghetti Junction complete with pollution.

Vote Up00Vote Down
3, August 2020 4:01 pm
chausettes
Cllr Ward is speaking utter rubbish. It’s been known for several weeks that today marked the planned return of most furloughed employees to their work places. It’s also known that it is the School Summer Holiday. Both of these are Nation-wide events. It’s within the gift of Cllr Ward to know that planned works would make this worse, and that his precious floating bridge is out of… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
3, August 2020 3:49 pm

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...