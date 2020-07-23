St Mary’s roundabout works: Medina Way overnight closure

Medina Way, will be closed between St Mary’s Roundabout and the entrance to Camp Hill Prison this Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The work is to allow carriageway resurfacing work as part of the Newport Junction Improvement work at St Mary’s.

Fully closed from 8pm

The road will be closed northbound (towards Cowes) from 8pm and then in both directions from 10pm.

The road will re-open in both directions by 6am on Sunday morning.

Diversion

The diversion route during this overnight closure will be via Rolls Hill and Whitehouse Road although motorists should remember that Forest Road is also currently closed for the latest phase of the St Mary’s work meaning traffic will be further diverted via Gunville Road and Carisbrooke.

We apologise for any inconvenience but have scheduled this essential work overnight and at the weekend to minimise disruption.

News shared by Gavin on behalf of Island Roads. Ed