Stand up to Cancer with Foo Fighterz, The Orders and more

Just a week to go until the Stand Up To Cancer event takes place at Strings in Newport.

Expect an evening of live music to help raise money and awareness for a cause that is so worthwhile and means so much to a lot of people.

Finest Foo’s tribute, Foo Fighterz

Joining the bill are one of the UK’s finest Foo’s tributes Foo Fighterz, with support from other local talent The Orders and more.

Kick away those January blues, enjoy yourself and Stand Up To Cancer.

Where and when

Tickets are £5 in advance or £8 on the door. All profits go directly to Stand Up For Cancer.

The event takes place on Friday 1st February 2019. Age 16+. Doors open 7.30pm.

Strings Bar & Venue can be found at 9 Bowling Green Lane (by the bus station), Newport.

Image: © Malc Attrill