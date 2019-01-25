Stand up to Cancer with Foo Fighterz, The Orders and more

Join others from the Isle of Wight uniting to Stand up to Cancer on Friday 1st February at Strings in Newport as one of the UK’s finest Foo Fighters tributes, Foo Fighterz, perform with support from other local talent The Orders.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

The band foo fighterz by malc attrill

Just a week to go until the Stand Up To Cancer event takes place at Strings in Newport.

Expect an evening of live music to help raise money and awareness for a cause that is so worthwhile and means so much to a lot of people.

Finest Foo’s tribute, Foo Fighterz
Joining the bill are one of the UK’s finest Foo’s tributes Foo Fighterz, with support from other local talent The Orders and more.

Kick away those January blues, enjoy yourself and Stand Up To Cancer.

Where and when
Tickets are £5 in advance or £8 on the door. All profits go directly to Stand Up For Cancer.

The event takes place on Friday 1st February 2019. Age 16+. Doors open 7.30pm.

Strings Bar & Venue can be found at 9 Bowling Green Lane (by the bus station), Newport.

Image: © Malc Attrill

Friday, 25th January, 2019 8:46am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2maT

Filed under: Featured, Music, Newport, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*