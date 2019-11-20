Standing ovation for Isle of Wight Mountbatten Nurse who wins gold at national awards

A Mountbatten Nurse, whose job it is to get dying people to the place where they want to spend their last remaining days, has won a gold Outstanding Contribution Award at a national ceremony.



Christina Ginsburg was given a standing ovation as she presented with the ‘Our Health Heroes’ award at the event, organised by NHS Health Education England and held at the Science Museum today (20th November).

The award follows a national public vote which decided who would win the gold, silver or bronze accolade.

Based at St Mary’s Hospital

Employed by Mountbatten, Christina is based at St Mary’s Hospital where she acts quickly with hospital and Mountbatten colleagues to ensure people approaching the end of their lives get to the place they would prefer to die, which is often at home, at a nursing home or at Mountbatten Hospice rather than on a hospital ward.

Congratulating her on the award, Nigel Hartley Mountbatten CEO, said: