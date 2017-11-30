Start 2018 with a splash – join in New Year’s Day charity swim

All are welcome to join in the fun of the New Year’s Day charity swim with Ryde Inshore Rescue on 1st January 2018.

If you’ve already started planning what you’ll get up to over the Christmas and New Year holidays, here’s one for your diary.

Ryde Inshore Rescue will be holding a New year’s Day Swim on Monday, 1 January 2018 between 10am and midday.

They say,

“Free event, so bring down your friends and family! Come down to Appley beach, brave the cold and take a dip. We will have both boats out providing safety cover for all the swimmers.

“We will also have our shop open with tea, coffee, hot chocolate, soft drinks and more.

“All hot drinks only £1! Bottles of water only 50p!

“Come down and support your local independent lifeboat!”

For regular updates, follow the Facebook event page.

If you would like a sponsorship form please email your request to :
fundraising@rydeinshorerescue.com

Donate online
If you would like to make a donation to Ryde Inshore Rescue please use their Just Giving Page.

Thursday, 30th November, 2017 1:45pm

