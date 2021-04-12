Step 2 in Covid Recovery Plan: Here’s what will be open from today

Today (Monday 12th April) marks the start of step two in the four steps to Covid recovery.

As announced seven days ago, from this morning the country will see the reopening of many businesses following Lockdown #3.

Reopening today

Those able to reopen include:

Non-essential retail – this includes charity shops

Personal care, such as hairdressers and nail salons

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms

Holiday lets, but only to individuals or household groups

Pubs and restaurants outdoors only , with no curfew or substantial meal restrictions (more on this later)

Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas

Libraries and community centres

Indoor parent and child groups (up to 15 people excluding under 5s)

Funerals with a maximum of 30 people can take place, whilst weddings, receptions and wakes can take place with a maximum of 15 people.

During Step Two regulations have been amended for allow for the local council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections due to take place on 6th May – don’t forget to vote.

Low number of positive tests

Over the last week the number of confirmed Covid-19 positive tests on the Isle of Wight has fallen once again, with zero new positive tests consecutively for the last three days.

Step Three: 17th May

Subject to the four tests set out by the Government being met, Step Three in the recovery plan will begin on Monday 17th May.

Most restrictions on meeting outdoors will be lifted subject to 30, you will be able to see friends and family indoors, subject to rule of six or two households.

Businesses able to reopen will be:

Pubs and restaurants indoors

Cinemas

Children’s play area

Hotels, hostels, B&Bs

Theatres and concert halls

Sports stadiums

Read the full details on the Government Website.

Image: adorn hairdressers under CC BY 2.0