Steve Bavington to take on 100km Randonnee on assisted hand bike

The Isle of Wight Randonnee returns in May and this year sees one Islander take part with the use of his new Hybrid Assisted Hand Bike.

Steve Bavington sustained a catastrophic spinal injury whilst playing rugby in the Army 30 years ago.

Giving something back

He decided this year to take part in the 100km Randonnee cycle around the Isle of Wight using his new Hybrid Assisted Hand Bike and will be joined by his wife, Lorna, and a team of friends.

The handbike has been provided by the RFU’s Injured Players Foundation and so Steve and his fellow team mates are intending to raise as much money as they can for the Foundation.

He said,

“The RFU Injured Players Foundation have been incredibly generous in funding equipment and adaptions to my family home to allow me to have a better standard of living. “I now feel it’s my time to give something back by putting my body on the line and doing a 100km bike ride with my team!”

How to support

The Randonnee takes place on Sunday 5th May 2019. Steve and his team are looking to raise as much money as they possibly can for the charity so it can continue to provide grants to help change the lives of injured players like Steve and his family.

So far they have raised £2,825 of the £5,000 target. If you’d like to show your support, you can donate towards the team’s efforts through:

