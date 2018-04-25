No new pharmacies planned despite increase in population

A paper being discussed at the Health and Wellbeing Board this week claims the number of community pharmacies and dispensing doctors will continue to be adequate despite a 2.2% predicted rise in the Island’s population.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Despite estimates the Island’s population will increase by 2.2 per cent before 2020, there are no plans for any new pharmacies on the Isle of Wight.

The pharmaceutical needs assessment (PNA), due to be discussed at the Isle of Wight Council’s health and well-being board meeting on Thursday, said the number and distribution of community pharmacies and dispensing doctors was adequate to provide for the Island’s population.

There were 417 new homes built on the Island in 2015/16 and a further 661 granted permission in 2015/16.

New homes doesn’t necessarily equal more people
The PNA stated:

“This may not result in an increase of the population, but could mean a change in the population distribution.”

However, it is believed existing pharmacies can cope with the demand:

“The PNA recommends there are no current pharmaceutical needs that cannot be met by existing contractors.”

The PNA also found that in some areas an increase in opening hours would be an improvement for residents — this could be considered by the Clinical Commissioning Group but would need funding.

Image: emagineart under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 25th April, 2018 7:37am

By

YJC
Plus 900 homes at Pennyfeathers, more at Harcourt Sands (Puckpoool), more here, there and everywhere. Of course, not necessarily increasing the islands population but of course it will. 2.2% of 140,000 could potentially be another 3000+ residents. When was the last time you heard an Isle of Wight accent being spoken? It doesn’t matter what the Island Plans says – until the infrastructure is increased to support… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
25, April 2018 9:48 am
