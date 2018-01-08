Stillness: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We love this shot by Benjamin Tonner, so made it our Picture of the Week.

Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We love this shot by Fratton Parker (aka Benjamin Tonner) with delicious blues and pink taken back in November 2017.

Picture of the Week by Benjamin Tonner

Be sure to check out Benjamin’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Benjamin Tonner

Monday, 8th January, 2018 4:38pm

By

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

