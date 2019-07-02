StoneCrabs Theatre return to Ventnor Fringe Festival with interactive Brazilian show ‘The Trial’

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

The Trial by StoneCrabs Theatre

Following their successful productions of “Busu & The Damask Drum” and “Tieta” at Quay Arts and Ventnor Fringe last year, StoneCrabs Theatre brings their interactive Brazilian show “The Trial” to the Ventnor Fringe 26-28 July 2019.

Book now

Tieta comes home to a small, conservative Brazilian village in search of justice – the audience will be the jury. Part stand-up, part gig, part storytelling The Trial is a dynamic and interactive piece of theatre that asks if we can reject authority in order to live an love in different ways.

Social and political struggles of LGBTQ+ community

Loosely based on Jorge Amado’s 1970s novel, this new work presented at the Ventnor Fringe by StoneCrabs Theatre, is a timely expose of today’s social and political struggles of the LGBTQ+ community in Brazil and elsewhere.

At its heart is Tieta, a young person who was shunned and driven from their small town in the northeast of Brazil for being queer only to return as a trans woman asking for the townsfolk to find her justice.

One-woman show

Performing six different roles, playing a variety of instruments and enlisting dance, speech and song – Ines Sampaio delivers a hugely energetic performance that raises a multitude of questions about gender and sexuality.

Well received so far

Although The Trial is a new piece of writing it is already attracting praise such as:

“Sparkling performance, witty and subversive” Loitering in the Theatre

“Sharp, urgent, important, radiant and engaging” BN1 Magazine

“Sampaio has a natural warmth and a gift for storytelling” Editor’s pick of the London Theatre Pub Magazine

Not only that, but it’s one of the ten shows to see in Edinburgh Fringe as recommended by The List Magazine.

Where and when

The Trial takes place from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th July at 5pm each day at Hygeia House (former Central Hotel), 64 High Street, Ventnor PO38 1LT.

Book your tickets now – priced at £8 each, or £20 for a group of four, Fringe Friends 2 for 1. This event is 16+

See the Ventnor Fringe Website for full details and to book online or pop into the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (the old Post Office).

