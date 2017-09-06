Your vote can help Isle of Wight charity win vital solar panels

An Isle of Wight charity that helps disadvantaged families to affordably furnish their homes is appealing for help from Islanders.
M&S Energy are currently running a community initiative with £300,000 up for grabs to support renewable energy projects and technologies across the UK.
Storeroom2010 in Cowes are in the running for cash from the scheme to purchase solar panels. They say solar panels will reduce costs for their community-spirited charity, and help them provide more free accredited training as well as being good for environment.
It only takes a minute to vote, but a win for Storeroom will provide long lasting help to this very worthy charity.
What is Storeroom2010
Storeroom2010 is a small independent charity, operating without the benefits of statutory funding. Situated on the Isle of Wight in an area which suffers disproportionally high unemployment and child poverty compared to many other areas in the UK, Storeroom2010 enables disadvantaged families to affordably furnish their homes, improve their quality of life and keep their dignity. Our doors are open to everyone.
In a nutshell the purpose of Storeroom2010 charity and its objectives are threefold:
- The prevention and relief of poverty by supplying donated furniture and household goods at minimal cost to people in need
- The protection and preservation of the environment by encouraging re-use/recycling of donated furniture and household goods
- The relief of unemployment for the benefit of the public in such ways as may be thought fit, including the provision of training, employment, work experience and volunteering opportunities
