Storeroom2010 celebrates the first ever Buy Nothing New Day

On 24th November 2017, Storeroom2010 will take part in the first ever Buy Nothing New Day.

As part of this national event, Storeroom2010 will be reaching out to our community and promoting Buy Nothing New Day, making sure all residents on our Island know where they can come to purchase affordable pre-loved furniture and household goods.

Nick Miller Project Manager at Storeroom2010 says:

“This is a very exciting day for us and we are delighted to be joining forces with the Furniture Re-use Network to raise awareness of the social benefits of reuse in our local community and encourage people to Buy Nothing New.”

Buy Nothing New Day

The Furniture Re-use Network launched Buy Nothing New Day to dispel the myth that second-hand, is second-best. Supporting your local furniture reuse charity by donating or buying from them allows charities to provide furniture and essential services to those in need.

Buy Nothing New Day is set to coincide with Black Friday and give people an ethical shopping alternative.

Craig Anderson, CEO, Furniture Re-use Network says:

“FRN members rely on furniture donations to provide essential household goods to those in need, but also to provide employment and volunteering opportunities. FRN members rely on customers to buy from their shops to support their core activities to help people in time of crisis.”

Together with its members, the Furniture Re-use Network believes that no-one should be without a bed to sleep on, a cooker to cook on, or a sofa to sit on, wherever they live in the UK.

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0