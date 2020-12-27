Storm Bella batters the Isle of Wight with winds up to 106mph

Storm Bella battered the Isle of Wight last night with strong winds and heavy rain, leaving pockets of destruction in her path.

The Needles National Coastwatch recorded a wind speed of 106mph at 3am this morning, dropping to 100mph at 4am.

Flooding and power cuts

Many Islanders have been without electricity and several roads are flooded. Some homes (like the one pictured in Ventnor) have lost roof tiles, and others lost garden sheds, fences and wheelie bins.

Island Line trains are suspended and not expected back in service until midday.

Flood warning

The Environment Agency have issued a flood warning for Monktonmead Brook at St John’s Road, St John’s Station and Park Road, warning residents to be prepared.

Issued at 9am today (Sunday) it reads: