Storm Bella batters the Isle of Wight with winds up to 106mph

Storm Bella battered the Isle of Wight last night with strong winds and heavy rain, leaving pockets of destruction in her path.
The Needles National Coastwatch recorded a wind speed of 106mph at 3am this morning, dropping to 100mph at 4am.
Flooding and power cuts
Many Islanders have been without electricity and several roads are flooded. Some homes (like the one pictured in Ventnor) have lost roof tiles, and others lost garden sheds, fences and wheelie bins.
Island Line trains are suspended and not expected back in service until midday.
Flood warning
The Environment Agency have issued a flood warning for Monktonmead Brook at St John’s Road, St John’s Station and Park Road, warning residents to be prepared.
Issued at 9am today (Sunday) it reads:
Water levels in the Monktonmead Brook are high and slowly rising. Storm Bella has resulted in heavy rain (18 mm in 6 hours recorded at Ryde) to fall over an already saturated catchment.
Upstream of St John’s Station, water could already be flowing across the railway tracks.
This could affect the operation of the railway network, however flooding to station buildings is not anticipated.
Further showers are expected to impact the area over the next 3 hours.
We expect water levels will remain high affecting the tracks until this afternoon.
Our operational staff are keeping the Monktonmead Brook clear of blockages.
We continue to monitor the forecast. Please consider moving vehicles from depots located next to the river and railway line.
Sunday, 27th December, 2020 9:59am
By Sally Perry
