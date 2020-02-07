Storm Ciara weather warning updated has been for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office weather warning issued earlier in the week for strong winds across the entire country from 6pm on Saturday has been amended.

For the Isle of Wight the warning now comes into effect from midnight on Saturday and runs throughout Sunday.

As a reminder, it reads:

Storm Ciara will bring very strong winds and potentially some disruption to travel throughout Sunday. What to expect

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout much of Sunday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas and around 70 mph in coastal areas. There is a small chance of even stronger winds across parts of Scotland, potentially 70 to 80 mph. However, it is currently very uncertain whether the wind will reach this strength here and when this will occur. A spell of heavy rain will also affect many regions for a time, making driving conditions particularly poor.

See more on the Met Office Website.

Image: © Charlie Cripwell