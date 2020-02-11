Storm Dennis heading to the Isle of Wight for the weekend

If the weather forecast for the coming weekend is correct, the Isle of Wight is due to be battered by yet another storm, this one named Dennis.

Valid from midday on Saturday, there are warnings for rain and wind which read:

Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday across many parts of England and Wales. Gusts of 50 mph are expected widely inland, with around 60 mph in places.

Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely.

Heavy rain associated with Storm Dennis is expected to move east across England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday. Accumulations of 15 to 30 mm are expected widely, with 50 to 70 mm across parts of the higher ground in the west. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.

What to expect

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

