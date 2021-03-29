Street cats and a former show champion seek news homes after RSPCA medical care

Three cats who recently underwent medical treatment under the care of RSPCA Isle of Wight are now searching for their purr-fect homes.

Former show cat, Tiger Lily Tagula (TLT) and street cats Dawson and Creed are recuperating at the Godshill animal rescue centre after receiving specialist care from the Isle of Wight animal charity.

A champion show cat

TLT, a champion show cat, led a pampered life and was well loved and cared for by her owners. Sadly, she was involved in a road traffic accident and sustained serious injuries which required her tail to be amputated.

With her human companion unable to cover the medical care costs and continue to care for her, she was transferred into the care of RSPCA IOW, which helped her on her road to recovery.

Although still on multiple medications for her injuries, TLT is now well and truly on the mend and ready for re-homing.

Street cats

Dawson and Creed were both street cats, spotted by members of the public who were concerned about their health. Both were brought to the charity’s Godshill animal rescue centre, with Dawson arriving via a local vet.

Both also needed urgent veterinary treatment and specialist care from RSPCA staff, who are nursing the pair back to health. With treatment and care from the centre’s dedicated staff and volunteers the pair are recovering and ready to move on to their ‘furr-ever’ homes.

Beautiful animals now looking for new homes

Suzanne Pugh, Branch Manager at RSPCA Isle of Wight, said,

“These three cats, although from very different backgrounds, are all receiving the same compassionate care from our charity. They are beautiful animals and are now looking for new homes where they can feel safe and loved. “All animals brought into the RSPCA’s care receive health checks and surgery and treatment if required. We rely on the generosity of donations to carry out our work and are very grateful for the support we continue to receive from members of the public. “The cost of nursing these three cats back to health was in excess of £2,000, so we are continuing to appeal to people to support us in our important work by making donations, supporting our charity shops when they re-open or organising a fundraising event for the animals.”

An independent registered Island charity

RSPCA Isle of Wight is an independent registered Island charity which relies on donations to carry out its animal welfare work.

Its income has been severely affected by the pandemic, with income from its charity shops reducing significantly during lockdowns.

Where and when

Dawson is now available for adoption and TLT and Creed will be available for adoption soon, please email [email protected] if you may be able to offer them a home.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so via the donation button on our Website or call 01983 840287 or Text RSPCAIOW to 70470 to donate any amount.

