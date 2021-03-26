Strike action is definitely off now at Isle of Wight ferry company

Planned industrial action at Isle of Wight ferry company, Wightlink, that had been suspended during negotiations, has now been cancelled.

Industrial action had been planned for April, May and June, but the RMT’s negotiating team met with Wightlink bosses on 9th March 2021.

Re-negotiated proposals

Proposals were tabled by the company in relation to staff pensions, as well as changes to working terms and conditions.

Following the negotiations an e-referendum of all members at Wightlink Ltd and Wightlink (Guernsey) Ltd was carried out with a recommendation that they vote ‘yes’ to accept these proposals.

Of the 194 votes cast, 173 voted ‘yes’ and 21 voted ‘no’.

Cash: Congratulations to members

Mick Cash, RMT’s General Secretary, said,

“I would like to place on record my congratulations to our members at Wightlink for their support in throughout this dispute.”

Image: davidcjones under CC BY 2.0