RNLI Chairman is filming on the Isle of Wight today

It might be a bit wet and grey today, but that hasn’t stopped the Chairman of the RNLI heading over to the Isle of Wight.

Each year the Chair’s Christmas address is filmed in a different location around the UK, but Stuart Popham QC has chosen our beloved Bembridge Lifeboat Station as the location to film his Christmas address to staff and volunteers of this lifesaving charity.

Saving lives for over 150 years

The RNLI have been saving lives from Bembridge for 151 years, with the first lifeboat service starting there in 1867.

It’s currently home to the all-weather Tamar class lifeboat, and a smaller inshore D Class. Bembridge’s lifeboats have had 37 shouts so far this year (7 ILB and 30 ALB) which have resulted in 12 lives saved.

As a result of a new partnership with technical clothing specialist Helly Hansen, the station has recently been provided with the very best in protective kit for the all-weather crew.

The boathouse where the Christmas message was filmed is much-loved by photographers on the Isle of Wight, making a great setting for sunrise and moonrise.

Popham: “Wonderful part of the Island”

Two years into his four year term of the chairmanship, Stuart, who has been a keen sailor since his youth and comes from a family with a long line of seafarers, told OnTheWight,

“I’m delighted to have visited Bembridge lifeboat station today, to pay thanks to the many thousands of volunteers who serve the RNLI throughout the UK and Ireland. “I’ve been able to see and hear first-hand the impact that this station and its operational, fundraising and retail volunteers are having on this wonderful part of the Island.”

